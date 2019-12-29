Short Interest in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Declines By 10.7%

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the November 28th total of 3,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.41. 548,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.23. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.25%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $8,250,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,207 shares of company stock worth $38,655,379 over the last ninety days. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

