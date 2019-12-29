Short Interest in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Expands By 14.5%

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 28th total of 4,620,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Progressive stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,940. Progressive has a 12-month low of $58.10 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Progressive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.38.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 752.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Mirova purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

