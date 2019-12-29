Short Interest in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Increases By 19.1%

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 355,800 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the November 28th total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,654,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $461,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 878,210 shares of company stock worth $18,987,444 over the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Primoris Services by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Primoris Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.93. 78,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.46. Primoris Services has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

