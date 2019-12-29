Short Interest in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Expands By 18.2%

Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the November 28th total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

NAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Navistar International from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price objective on Navistar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Navistar International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Navistar International by 1,831.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after buying an additional 434,942 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Navistar International by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after buying an additional 238,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Navistar International by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 463,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after buying an additional 184,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Navistar International by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 258,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 161,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NAV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. 248,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,777. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.23. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average of $30.08.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

