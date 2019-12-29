Short Interest in National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) Rises By 11.1%

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:NSEC remained flat at $$15.30 during midday trading on Friday. 11 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19. National Security Group has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a PE ratio of 31.22 and a beta of -0.03.

Get National Security Group alerts:

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from National Security Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Security Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 5,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $79,189.50. Also, Director Fred Clark, Jr. purchased 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $97,387.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,624 shares in the company, valued at $865,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,561 shares of company stock valued at $380,966 over the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Security Group stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.61% of National Security Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for National Security Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.