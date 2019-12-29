Short Interest in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rises By 11.9%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the November 28th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.27. 3,004,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,672. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $127.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.87.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Braunstein acquired 100,000 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

