Short Interest in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Expands By 13.0%

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 28th total of 97,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LORL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LORL. OZ Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 615,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after purchasing an additional 281,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,371,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 904,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,442,000 after purchasing an additional 43,180 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 809,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LORL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 48,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,499. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.92. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.45 and a 12 month high of $42.77.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Ltd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

