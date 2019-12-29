Short Interest in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Declines By 10.1%

Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the November 28th total of 2,970,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.4 days.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 367.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.05. 78,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,626. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.09 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The stock has a market cap of $769.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

