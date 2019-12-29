Short Interest in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Declines By 7.7%

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 470,100 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 509,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.96. 145,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $30.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $26,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at $317,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $138,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $183,995. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in International Seaways by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Seaways by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in International Seaways by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 21.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. ValuEngine lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

