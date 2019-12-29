Short Interest in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Decreases By 12.5%

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,880,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 15,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of FireEye stock remained flat at $$16.67 during trading on Friday. 2,033,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,052. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.66.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 263.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,465 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,824 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 153.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 262,428 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 159,048 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.4% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 466.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 248,992 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.
About FireEye
FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.
