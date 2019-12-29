Short Interest in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Decreases By 12.5%

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,880,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 15,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FireEye stock remained flat at $$16.67 during trading on Friday. 2,033,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,052. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $18.66.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 405,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 263.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,465 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 43,824 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 153.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 262,428 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 159,048 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.4% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 466.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 248,992 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on shares of FireEye and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

