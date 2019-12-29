Short Interest in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Rises By 19.1%

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the November 28th total of 881,300 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 239,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

ENS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 114,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,148. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $53.56 and a 1 year high of $89.83.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.49 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

In related news, insider Holger P. Aschke sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $399,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 133.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in EnerSys by 20.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in EnerSys by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its position in EnerSys by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENS shares. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

