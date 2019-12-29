Short Interest in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Drops By 24.4%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the November 28th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

ECOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities cut shares of electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. electroCore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in electroCore by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.31. 244,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. electroCore has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that electroCore will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

