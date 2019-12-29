Short Interest in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Increases By 19.8%

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 28th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 206.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after buying an additional 725,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 5.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 380,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 294,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denny’s stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 434,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,020. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.05.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

