Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Decreases By 21.7%

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the November 28th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, CFO Terry L. Hester sold 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,084.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 325,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 401,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. 10,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662. The stock has a market cap of $155.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

