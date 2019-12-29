Short Interest in Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) Decreases By 21.7%

Colony Bankcorp Inc (NASDAQ:CBAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the November 28th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
In other news, CFO Terry L. Hester sold 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.45. 10,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662. The stock has a market cap of $155.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.
Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
