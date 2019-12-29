Short Interest in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Drops By 21.4%

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the November 28th total of 5,150,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.79. 693,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,138. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $114.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Robert Calderoni sold 11,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,308,705.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $860,202.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,790.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,619 shares of company stock worth $5,250,520 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 175.0% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 65.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.