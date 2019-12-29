Short Interest in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Drops By 12.5%

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 254,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 290,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CREG stock remained flat at $$0.27 during trading on Friday. 220,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. China Recycling Energy has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

China Recycling Energy Company Profile

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

