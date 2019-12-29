Short Interest in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) Drops By 12.5%

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 254,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 28th total of 290,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of CREG stock remained flat at $$0.27 during trading on Friday. 220,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. China Recycling Energy has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

