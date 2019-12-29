Short Interest in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Decreases By 17.3%

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 329,200 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 28th total of 397,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Camden National in the third quarter worth about $386,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 40.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 13.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 25,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 10.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

CAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.11. 36,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,690. Camden National has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $701.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter. Camden National had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

