Short Interest in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Declines By 7.4%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the November 28th total of 2,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

BDSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider Scott M. Plesha sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $155,250.00. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $34,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 580,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,472.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,284,967 shares of company stock worth $38,331,499 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 348.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.60. 1,773,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,080. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.34. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.