Short Interest in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Decreases By 42.8%

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the November 28th total of 442,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 240,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcimoto stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Arcimoto as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

FUV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 64,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Arcimoto has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $7.35.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 30,418.75% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. Research analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

FUV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arcimoto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.