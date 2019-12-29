Short Interest in Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) Drops By 18.2%

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the November 28th total of 195,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

NASDAQ APEN traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,494. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.86. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.10.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 176.86% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 11.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 959,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 95,853 shares during the last quarter. 39.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

