Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Declines By 10.5%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 306,400 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the November 28th total of 342,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

MITT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 385,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,854. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.59. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $522.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

