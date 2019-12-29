ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. ServisFirst Bancshares has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ServisFirst Bancshares to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFBS. DA Davidson began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 2,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $69,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,335,437.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

