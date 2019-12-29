ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $327.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is benefiting from growing adoption of wide range of application-based products by public and big private companies. The company also raised fiscal 2019 outlook on robust pipeline and improvement in bookings. As businesses, government agencies, among others, “cloudify” their infrastructure, ServiceNow platform is well poised to gain adoption. Additionally, the company continues to witness traction from Fortune 500 companies. Further, the company’s expanding global presence, strong partnerships and strategic buyouts are expected to aid financial performance. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, increasing expenses on product development and expanding international presence is likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $342.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.41.

Shares of NOW opened at $286.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.88. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $168.47 and a fifty-two week high of $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,434.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total value of $422,119.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,316.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $5,926,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,745.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,000,991 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $2,794,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $133,017,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

