Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) PT Raised to $163.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price boosted by Argus from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.27.

SRE stock opened at $150.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.66. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $106.09 and a 1-year high of $154.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,576,000 after buying an additional 641,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,621,000 after buying an additional 59,774 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after buying an additional 672,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,434,000 after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,969,000 after purchasing an additional 166,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

