Selfkey Hits Market Capitalization of $5.55 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex, RightBTC, Binance and ABCC. Selfkey has a total market cap of $5.55 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Selfkey

KEY is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,952,048,541 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, OKEx, Tidex, Binance and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

