Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAN. UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.81 ($107.92).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €85.48 and a 200-day moving average of €80.17. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

