Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Short Interest Update

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 28th total of 245,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ryerson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ryerson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Ryerson by 4.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 35.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.77. The company had a trading volume of 101,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,940. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.39). Ryerson had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ryerson will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

