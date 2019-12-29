Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RUSHA. ValuEngine downgraded Rush Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average is $39.96.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

In related news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 23,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,060,070.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $791,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.