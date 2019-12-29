Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,750 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,271 ($29.87) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,232.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,363.73. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

