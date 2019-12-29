Reviewing Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gilead Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momenta Pharmaceuticals 0 3 5 0 2.63 Gilead Sciences 2 7 15 1 2.60

Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $24.53, indicating a potential upside of 20.46%. Gilead Sciences has a consensus target price of $79.36, indicating a potential upside of 20.34%. Given Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Momenta Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Gilead Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momenta Pharmaceuticals $75.59 million 26.67 -$176.06 million ($2.03) -10.03 Gilead Sciences $22.13 billion 3.77 $5.46 billion $6.15 10.72

Gilead Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Momenta Pharmaceuticals. Momenta Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gilead Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Gilead Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momenta Pharmaceuticals -361.66% -59.82% -44.76% Gilead Sciences 12.04% 37.50% 13.13%

Volatility & Risk

Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilead Sciences has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gilead Sciences beats Momenta Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. The company's biosimilar programs comprise M923, a biosimilar of HUMIRA for the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, and psoriasis; and M710, a biosimilar of EYLEA for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema (DME), and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME. Its complex generics programs include Enoxaparin sodium injection, a generic version of LOVENOX that is indicated for the prevention and treatment of deep vein thrombosis, as well as supports the treatment of acute coronary syndromes; GLATOPA, a generic version of once-daily COPAXONE for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and GLATOPA, a generic version of three-times-weekly COPAXONE. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sandoz AG, Mylan Ireland Limited, and CSL Behring Recombinant Facility AG. The company was formerly known as Mimeon, Inc. and changed its name to Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2002. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases. It also provides Yescarta, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Zydelig, a kinase inhibitor; Letairis, an oral formulation of an endothelin receptor antagonist for pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet to treat chronic angina; and AmBisome, an antifungal agent to treat serious invasive fungal infections. In addition, the company offers its products under the name Cayston, Emtriva, Hepsera, Sovaldi, and Tybost. Further, it develops product candidates for the treatment of HIV/AIDS and liver diseases, hematology/oncology, inflammation/respiratory diseases, and others. The company markets its products through its commercial teams; and in conjunction with third-party distributors and corporate partners. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Janssen Sciences Ireland UC; Japan Tobacco Inc.; Galapagos NV; Scholar Rock Holding Corporation; Tango Therapeutics; National Cancer Institute; Pfizer, Inc.; Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.; Gadeta B.V.; HiFiBiO Therapeutics; Agenus Inc.; HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.; Goldfinch Bio, Inc.; and insitro Inc. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

