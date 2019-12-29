Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) will announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. Resources Connection posted earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RECN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 24.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 13,410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 10.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 130.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 111,071 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 111.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RECN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 106,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,421. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

