Remme Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $249,227.00 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Remme token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Hotbit, Kuna and Gate.io. Remme has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $249,227.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Remme has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.38 or 0.05875958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The official website for Remme is remme.io . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Gate.io, IDEX, Tidex, Kuna and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

