Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives $387.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $387.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 7,364 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.52, for a total value of $2,492,861.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 51,842 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.04, for a total transaction of $19,494,665.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 412,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,981,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,543 shares of company stock valued at $34,778,070 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $373.32. 292,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $442.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

