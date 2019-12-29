Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.57.

RETA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $239.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann set a $230.00 price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.31. 200,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.45. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $224.02.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.07). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,281.61% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James W. Traweek, Jr. acquired 40,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $183.00 per share, with a total value of $7,359,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,405. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,080. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,462,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 59.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

