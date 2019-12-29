RealChain (RCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $86,807.00

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, RealChain has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RealChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, DigiFinex and OKEx. RealChain has a market capitalization of $86,807.00 and approximately $3,379.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.50 or 0.05887901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029722 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035668 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001210 BTC.

RealChain Profile

RealChain (CRYPTO:RCT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,975,252 tokens. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org . RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, CoinBene and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

