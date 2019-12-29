Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 825,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

Shares of RJF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.30. The company had a trading volume of 270,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $71.39 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $164,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $41,579.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,423.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,744,333 over the last 90 days. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Raymond James by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,785,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,599,000 after purchasing an additional 43,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Raymond James by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

