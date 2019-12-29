RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RDNT. ValuEngine downgraded RadNet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RadNet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.96. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.39 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,886.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in RadNet by 34.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 11.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the second quarter valued at $176,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.