RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 54.2% from the November 28th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

RDCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.43. 12,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market cap of $116.77 million, a PE ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. RADCOM has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). RADCOM had a negative net margin of 35.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM in the third quarter worth $2,744,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

