R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Update

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of RCMT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 34,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,563. R C M Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 1.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of R C M Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
R C M Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
