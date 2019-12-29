R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Update

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of RCMT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 34,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,563. R C M Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. R C M Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 1.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that R C M Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned 1.61% of R C M Technologies worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R C M Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of R C M Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

