Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) Short Interest Update

Quorum Health Corp (NYSE:QHC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 28th total of 4,440,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Quorum Health by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 542,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 372,909 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quorum Health in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Quorum Health by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 310,554 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Quorum Health by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 49,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Quorum Health by 337.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 63,159 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 241,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20. Quorum Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $419.90 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Quorum Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Quorum Health

Quorum Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, diagnostic, obstetric, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

