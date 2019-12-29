QunQun (QUN) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $485,051.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $33.94, $13.77 and $20.33. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00037891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.14 or 0.05960053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00029903 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035617 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About QunQun

QunQun is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 658,737,299 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

