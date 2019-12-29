Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) declared a interim dividend on Friday, December 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of A$1.60 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of A$1.79 ($1.27). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.67.

