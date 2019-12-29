Qtum Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $298.55 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $160.11 million and $298.55 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00022369 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Coinnest, Crex24 and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006048 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,020,156 coins and its circulating supply is 96,270,136 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Upbit, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Cobinhood, Poloniex, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, OTCBTC, Iquant, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Coinnest, BitForex, Bitfinex, Coinone, CoinEx, Exrates, Liqui, DragonEX, Bittrex, GOPAX, ABCC, Crex24, Allcoin, BigONE, Binance, HBUS, LBank, Bitbns, Kucoin, Coindeal, OKEx, Livecoin, Huobi, HitBTC, Coinsuper, BCEX, Bithumb, Ovis, Bleutrade, Bibox, EXX, Liquid and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

