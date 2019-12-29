QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Update

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the November 28th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens downgraded QCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,723. The stock has a market cap of $685.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. QCR has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $44.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. QCR had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QCR will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

In other QCR news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,628.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of QCR by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after acquiring an additional 72,816 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 30.7% during the second quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 438,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,118 shares during the period. Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 371,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in QCR by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,394 shares during the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

