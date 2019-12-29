Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) Short Interest Down 15.7% in December

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the November 28th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:PZN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.52. 40,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. Pzena Investment Management has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $37.07 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 185,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 806,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.