PutinCoin (PUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $67,778.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Crex24. PutinCoin has a market cap of $67,778.00 and $8.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00059823 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00084929 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000808 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00073584 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,443.51 or 1.00350095 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 913,173,636 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

