Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
Shares of PLSE opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $283.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.81. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.6% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.
Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest
Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.