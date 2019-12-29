Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of PLSE opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $283.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.81. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 108,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 463,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.6% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

