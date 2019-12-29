ProxyNode Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $86,651.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00049026 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00568597 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000970 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 146,639,843 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

