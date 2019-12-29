Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSEC. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.55. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 16.4% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 6.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 33,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 42,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

