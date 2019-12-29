PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Receives $71.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PROS to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of PROS stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $61.46. 214,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,670. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PROS has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 1.15.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). PROS had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 24,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $1,464,613.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,608,227.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $678,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,595,407.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,046,112 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth $72,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PROS by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth $147,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.